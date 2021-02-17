Opp to face defeat in Senate election, says governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the PTI is ready to contest the Senate elections through both open and secret ballot. The result of Senate elections will be jaw-dropping for the opposition. All the plans of the opposition are only gimmicks to survive in the politics.

The governor was talking to the party delegations at Governor House here on Tuesday. He said that the opposition wants to settle every matter as per its desire, not according to the law, adding the government wants supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

PTI is ready to contest the Senate elections through both open and secret ballot and it will respect the court’s decision regarding the Senate elections. PTI members of national and provincial assemblies are united. The opposition, and not the government, should be worried about the Senate elections. The PTI will easily win desired Senate seats from Punjab too and the result of Senate elections on March 3 will be in favour of the government and its allies and the opposition will face failure, the governor said.

In a statement, Sarwar condemned the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act in Indian Occupied Kashmir and said under this draconian law, parents of children protesting peacefully for their freedom could face up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000. This is a blatant violation of basic human rights, he added.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said ever since Modi has come to power in India, atrocities against Kashmiris and Muslims living in India have heightened.

India should know that no matter how much they oppress the innocent Kashmiris they will never back down from their struggle for freedom and Kashmiris will be free from Indian clutches very soon.