Marib battle

DUBAI: The UN’s humanitarian chief said on Tuesday he was "very alarmed" by a Huthi rebel advance on the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold, saying an assault on Marib could endanger millions of civilians.
The Iran-backed Huthis have this month resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa. The city’s loss would be a major blow for the Yemeni government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.