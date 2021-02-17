Trump sued under ‘Ku Klux Klan Act’

Washington: A senior Democratic congressman sued former president Donald Trump Monday, accusing him of violating the 19th century "Ku Klux Klan Act" by supporting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Bennie Thompson accused Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of violating the 1871 act by supporting efforts to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the new US president.