Chawla orders serious efforts to meet tax recovery targets

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers concerned to make serious efforts for the recovery of all taxes.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday. Secretary Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control Department Ajaz Memon, directors general and other directors also attended the meeting.

The minister warned that in case of failure to achieve the tax targets, departmental action would be taken against slacking officials.

He asked the director general to strictly monitor the recovery of arrears of all taxes and submit a report in this regard. In the meeting, the performance of all regions was also reviewed in detail. The status of Prime Minister Delivery Performance Unit complaints on dashboard was also discussed.

The meeting was informed that as many as 1,167 complaints had been received, 1,022 of them resolved, and 59 complaints were being looked into. Chawla directed the officers to speed up the recovery of the taxes and achieve the 100 per cent targets before the current financial year ended.