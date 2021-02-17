Minor, two others hurt in gas cylinder blast in Lyari

Three people, including a minor girl, suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at their house in Lyari’s Moosa Lane locality on Tuesday, according to officials of the Baghdadi police station.

Police said that ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the house after the incident and transported the victims to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The injured have been identified as 18-month-old Laiba, 40-year-old Rashida and 48-year-old Rasheed. Police said that the gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen during cooking, adding that the condition of every victim was declared out of danger.

Stove explosion

A couple suffered injuries after a stove exploded at their house in a Baldia Town neighbourhood, according to officials of the Saeedabad police station.

Ambulances transported the victims to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital. The injured couple has been identified as 45-year-old Sohail Ahmed, son of Abdul Majeed, and 40-year-old Sanjida.