Man sentenced to death for killing neighbour over petty dispute

A model criminal court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his neighbour during a fight over keeping animals in the courtyard.

Muhammad Khalil was found guilty of shooting Muhammad Yaseen multiple times during a scuffle on October 11, 2019 in the Old Sabzi Mandi neighbourhood.

The judge of the model criminal court (East), Haleem Ahmed, also ordered Khalil to pay a compensation of Rs500,000 to the legal heirs of the victim. The judge said that in case of defaulting on the payment, the convict will undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

According to the prosecution, Yaseen had an altercation with Khalil and his brothers Abdul Wahab and Abdul Latif over the issue of keeping animals in the courtyard of their house.

The brothers beat up Khalil with a hammer and sticks, and when two other men, namely Muhammad Bux and Jameel, tried to rescue the victim, the accused beat him up as well.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi, father of the accused, arrived on the scene and asked Khalil to bring the pistol from their home. Khalil fetched the pistol and fired three shots at Yaseen which proved fatal.

Concluding the trial, the judge observed that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against all the accused, except Nabi, who was acquitted from the case on this account.

Besides awarding capital punishment to Khalil, the court ordered Wahab and Latif to pay Arsh, which shall be 15 per cent of the Diyat amount for the fiscal year of 2019-2020 (Rs308,390), to the family of the victim.

All the three accused were also convicted for causing injuries to Bux and Jameel, and for this they were sentenced to three months in jail. The FIR of the incident had been registered at the PIB Colony police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.