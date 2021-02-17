Covid-19 claims 18 more lives, another 270 test positive

The novel coronavirus has claimed 18 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,244 in the province, the chief minister said on Tuesday.

Another 481 patients are stated to under treatment at various health facilities, and the condition of 439 of them is serious, including 59 on life support. With 18 more deaths, the toll reached 4,244, which constituted a 1.6 per cent fatality rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report.

As many as 270 new cases emerged when 9,504 tests were conducted, showing a 2.8 per cent detection rate. So far 2,892,773 tests have been conducted, and 254,285 people have tested positive for the infectious disease. Of them, 93 per cent or 236,499 patients have recovered, including 645 over the past 24 hours.

Currently, 13,542, patients are under treatment in Sindh: 13,030 in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 481 at hospitals.

Of the 270 new cases, 155 were detected in Karachi: 58 in District South, 46 in District East, 20 in District Central, 17 in District West and 14 in District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 31 cases, Jamshoro and Umerkot 11 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar eight each, Shikarpur and Sujawal five each, Nausheroferoze three, Ghotki, Matiari, Sanghar and Larkana two each, and Kamber, Dadu and Badin one each.