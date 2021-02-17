tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘No change’ (Feb 16) by Shakir H Shamim. The change in Pakistan is not merely reflected by roads and bridges. The sincere and devoted efforts by the top leadership is the main criterion of the significant change needed in a country.
Positive change in a country is judged by the intentions of leaders.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad