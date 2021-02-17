close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Positive change

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter ‘No change’ (Feb 16) by Shakir H Shamim. The change in Pakistan is not merely reflected by roads and bridges. The sincere and devoted efforts by the top leadership is the main criterion of the significant change needed in a country.

Positive change in a country is judged by the intentions of leaders.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

