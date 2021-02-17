Moazzam urges diaspora to get Covid jabs

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Khan has advised the Pakistani community to avail the Covid-19 Vaccine at the earliest opportunity and not pay heed to any disinformation being spread in this regard.

The High Commissioner said vaccination is the only way to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. He made the remarks while during a virtual interaction with the Pakistani community in Birmingham on Monday, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. He also urged the community to fully participate in the upcoming census in the UK.

The event was organised by the Consulate of Pakistan, Birmingham in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to keep close contact with the Pakistani community abroad, the statement said. People belonging to politics, health, education, business, social service and media attended the meeting.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said the welfare of the community is his priority and briefed the participants about the continued efforts of the mission and its consulates to provide efficient and seamless consular services to the community. The High Commissioner appreciated the role of the Pakistani community in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the UK. He also thanked the diaspora for their continued support to the cause of Kashmir and assured that Pakistan would always stand with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The community members appreciated the High Commission’s outreach efforts and gave useful suggestions to further improve the services.

They particularly gave ideas about developing linkages between the two countries in the fields of education, health and business, which the High Commissioner welcomed and assured all possible assistance.

He also appreciated the suggestions regarding preservation and promotion of Pakistani culture and language for the young generation of the British Pakistanis in the UK.