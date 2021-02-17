Abortion law change proposal tabled at Stormont

BELFAST: A legislative attempt to repeal an aspect of Northern Ireland’s recently liberalised abortion laws has been formally tabled at Stormont.

The Private Member’s Bill in the name of DUP MLA Paul Givan targets a specific provision within the region’s abortion regulations that allows terminations up to birth in cases of serious non-fatal disabilities.

The initial stage of a Bill’s journey through the Assembly is a short procedure involving the formal introduction of it to the House.

The first stage of Givan’s Bill only lasted a number of minutes on Tuesday morning. Substantive debate on the proposal will take place at a later Assembly stage.

Northern Ireland’s previously restrictive abortion laws were changed by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when the Stormont administration was collapsed.

The laws allow abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks. Terminations are permitted up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.

There is no time limit in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or when there has been a diagnosis of a serious physical or mental impairment that would cause a serious disability. Abortions post 24 weeks in those circumstances are extremely rare. During an Assembly debate last year, a majority of MLAs voted in opposition to the particular section of the law that allows late-stage abortions when severe disability has been diagnosed.

Givan’s move is being backed by disability rights campaign group Don’t Screen Us Out, which claims the law is discriminatory and will allow abortions without time limit for conditions such as Down’s syndrome or cleft palate.

One high-profile activist involved in the campaign is Heidi Crowter, who has Down’s syndrome. Crowter is also taking a separate legal action against the UK government against a similar element in the 1967 Abortion Act, which applies in Great Britain.The Bill would not affect the provision within the law that permits abortions up to birth for fatal foetal abnormalities, where babies are not expected to survive outside the womb.

Raising a point of order after the Bill was introduced, Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said the Assembly faces an “unusual situation” because Givan had only formally alerted members to the contents of the Bill less than 30 minutes before it was introduced.

Bradshaw asked for assurances that MLAs would receive written evidence from the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission on the Bill before members were asked to scrutinise it.

Speaker Alex Maskey said there was “nothing unusual with the procedure”, highlighting that items of Assembly business are often tabled at short notice. Maskey said the commission would have the opportunity to submit its own evidence on the Bill.

Givan’s Bill represents the first legislative attempt since devolution was restored in Northern Ireland to amend the abortion laws introduced by the UK government.