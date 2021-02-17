Some pupils in Scotland to return to schools from Monday

EDINBURGH: Some pupils in Scotland are to return to schools from next Monday, but other lockdown restrictions are to remain until at least the beginning of March and possibly longer, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament that lockdown “has been working” with a slowing down of the virus.

She said, though, the situation is still very fragile, adding “even a slight easing of restrictions could cause cases to start rising rapidly again”. “We are choosing to use the very limited headroom we have right now to get at least some children back to school – because children’s education and wellbeing is such a priority,” she said.

“But being able to get children back to education may mean the rest of us living with some other restrictions for longer. That is a trade-off we need to be willing to make.”

She said there would be no “immediate changes to the current lockdown restrictions” and the “core stay at home requirement will remain in place until at least the beginning of March – and possibly for a further period beyond that”.

“I will, however, confirm that the phased and gradual return to school that I said we were hopeful about when I updated Parliament two weeks ago will go ahead as planned,” she said.

Pupils in primary one to primary three will return to school and all children under school age in early learning and childcare will return. Schools will also open to senior secondary school pupils who are required to complete practical work towards achieving a qualification.

The First Minister also said the Scottish government is currently preparing a revised strategic framework to be published next week for gradually emerging from lockdown. It will advise against booking Easter holidays either overseas or within Scotland, she said.