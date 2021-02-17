Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed 47 more lives taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 12,380 on Tuesday, while 958 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

Among the 47 deaths, 42 patients were under treatment in hospitals and five in their respective quarantines or at their homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas i.e. Multan, 37 per cent; Islamabad, 31 per cent; Bahawalpur, 32 per cent; and Lahore, 37per cent. Around 255 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

The country has recorded 564,824 cases till now. About 254,016 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 164,696 in Punjab; 69,885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 42,808 in Islamabad; 18,946 in Balochistan; 9,532 in AJK and 4,941 in GB.

About 5,084 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 4,226 in Sindh; 2,000 in KP; 486 in Islamabad; 283 in AJK; 199 in Balochistan; and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,498,022 coronavirus tests and 31,905 during the last 24 hours. About 527,061 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, including 1,064 during the last 24 hours, whereas 1,648 patients were in critical condition.