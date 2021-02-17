Senate polls: Voter identity cannot be revealed, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) opposed identifiable ballot papers for the Senate elections as the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday heard the presidential reference on open balloting.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dr Sikandar Sultan Raja appeared before the apex court and maintained that voter identity could not be revealed as a Constitutional amendment was required for identifiable ballot papers.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heading the five-member bench, remarked the court was not directing to change any law. He inquired whether the ECP had ensured people to conduct transparent elections.

The CJP said leaders were levelling allegations of corruption in the Senate elections. “What is the ECP doing if it knows everything. The election commission says it will look into the matter after the polls but horse trading is done before that. What steps has the ECP taken to stop this illicit activity.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked the SC was not ordering change to the process of secret balloting but the electoral body should solve the matter itself if a complaint was lodged. Dr Sultan apprised the court a meeting had been convened to analyse the leaked video concerning alleged horse trading in 2018 Senate elections. Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked whether the ECP had come to know about the video today and whether it had disqualified any Senator.

The top court remarked the election commission could not remain quiet as it was independent. The court asked the ECP to resubmit report after analysing all aspects. The apex court said it was the constitutional responsibility of the electoral body to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

The court adjourned the hearing till today (Wednesday) while declaring the ECP’s report unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the presidential reference on open balloting. The plea has been filed by PPP Secretary Farhatullah Babar through Senator Farooq Hamid Naek.