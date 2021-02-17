Family threatens self-immolation if action not taken against extortionists

NOWSHERA: The members of a family on Tuesday threatened to commit self-immolation collectively outside the office of district police officer if the alleged extortionists were not arrested within a week time.

Speaking at a press conference after staging a protest here, women members of the family including Mahnoor, her mother Basnama and sister-in-law Bakhtnaz, residents of Millikhel village in the jurisdiction of Akora Khattak Police Station, alleged that Sajjad, Zaidullah, Zahir, Kamran, Azim, Firdous, Nawab and Asad were demanding extortion from them.

Mahnoor said that when they refused to pay extortion money the accused then killed her sister Shahida and brother Barkat and shot injured her younger brother Ali.

The aggrieved girl said that the accused recently shot dead her another young brother Anwar Shah.

She said that the accused had also occupied their home and were now running drugs business in it.

The complainants said that they approached the local police but they did not take action against influential extortionists.

The accused, they added, were now hurling threats of dire consequences at them if they informed the police.

The victim women have appealed to KP chief minister, police chief and district police officer to take action against the accused or else all the family members would commit self-immolation outside the Nowshera DPO office.