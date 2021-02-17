Crackdown against land grabbers on: official

MANSEHRA: District Police officer Asif Bahadar on Tuesday said that a crackdown was being initiated against the land grabbers and he would never tolerate any negligence by the station house offices in this regard.

“I want a strict action against the land mafia, which deprived people of their plots and lands in parts of the district,” Asif Bahadar told a monthly crime meeting here on Tuesday.

The district police officer said that according to the crime record history, which he witnessed, the land grabbers deprived citizens of their land and plots and they should retrieve such properties back and hand them over to their owners. “We are supposed to serve citizens and protect their lives and property and land grabbers are liable to be taken to justice to bring to an end such crimes in the district,” said Bahadar.

He said that the police station’s traditional infamous culture should be changed and every individual who comes to police should be welcomed wholeheartedly.