Pensioners stage demonstration

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Pensioners Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday staged a demonstration, asking the government to increase their pension according to the existing price-hike in the country.

Led by the president Fida Durrani and others, the protesters, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, marched outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers demanded a 200 percent increase in the pension of the serving and retired employees.

The protesters, majority of them elders, said though the price-hike had affected almost all sections of the society, it had badly affected the pensioners. The government was not serious in giving relief to the pensioners, he said.

They demanded a 30 percent sons’ quota in services and reduced old age benefits from 85 to 70 years.