Protesters want madrassa issue resolved in Orakzai

KOHAT: Hundreds of tribal people on Tuesday staged a protest rally in Hangu headquarters and asked the government to take practical steps for resolving the issue of a madrassa in Kalaya in Orakzai district.

The protesters were led by Syed Gul Agha Pir, Noor Akbar Noor, Syed Badshah, Wahid Malik, Maulana Shakiri and others.

Holding placards and posters inscribed with slogans of their demands, the speakers, including Noor Akbar Noor and others said that the issue of the seminary was needed to be resolved but certain elements also politicised it for their vest interests.

They said that people of all the tribes had agreed to resolve the issue of the seminary amicably but the current elected public representatives from Orakzai drove a wedge among the tribes.

The protesters called for the steps that the seminary should not be used for political point scoring and it should be resolved as per the aspirations of local people.