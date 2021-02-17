Mahira to be Zalmi’s brand ambassador

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Renowned actress Mahira Khan has been appointed by former champions Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador for the PSL-6 season which will begin here at the National Stadium from February 20.
Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi announced this on Tuesday. This is the third time that the actress has been appointed in the same capacity by Zalmi.