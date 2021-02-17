close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
AFP
February 17, 2021

Moeen Ali to return home

Sports

CHENNAI: Moeen Ali, England’s best bowler in their crushing Test defeat by India, has chosen to return home and miss the rest of the series.

The decision, announced by captain Joe Root, added to controversy over England’s policy of rotating players in and out of squads during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moeen missed England’s clean sweep 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka after catching the coronavirus and was rested for the first Test victory against India.

But he took eight wickets in the second Test won by India by 317 runs inside four days to level the four-match series at 1-1.

