PCB urges PSL teams, officials to ‘religiously’ follow Covid-19 protocols

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday urged the players, players support personnel and match officials featuring in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 to religiously follow the bio-secure and PCB’s Covid-19 Protocols to ensure health and safety of all participants as well as the integrity of the 34-match event.

The PCB has successfully delivered nearly 235 matches in the 2020-21 season to date, including international matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“With over 120 players, 60 player support staff, around dozen match officials, family members and event staff in the bubble of the PCB’s marquee event, it is [more] critical than ever before for everyone to respect, implement and follow the protocols, which have been designed in the best interest of all participants and were shared late last month,” the PCB said.

To further facilitate the six sides, the PCB has assigned a Covid Compliance Officer (COO) with each side, who will be supervised by the event doctor. The compliance officers will be responsible for player testing, implementation of PCB Covid-19 protocols, sanitisation and players’ temperature checks.

“Within the hotels, players have been provided with housekeeping and entertainment rooms with separate dining areas, meal room and dedicated lifts,” the Board said.

PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem said: “This is an extremely critical phase in the tournament as the sides are in the process of assembling in Karachi. As such, it is important that each side provides a detailed and thorough briefing to their players on the dos and the don’t during the competition so that there are no misunderstandings and the event can not only commence successfully but progress in a safe and secure environment.

“The PCB Covid-19 Protocols are simple and straightforward but stringent. We implemented these successfully during the domestic and international matches, and there is no reason why we cannot ensure these are followed during the HBL Pakistan Super League,” Sohail said.

“Like domestic and international teams, the team management and the players are ultimately responsible and will have to take the ownership of following the protocols as reputation and integrity of the competition, as well as health and safety of all participants rests with all the competitors.