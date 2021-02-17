Win against SA to help in T20 WC preparation: Inzamam

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the win against South Africa will help Pakistan prepare for a possible squad for the T20 World Cup.

He said that the excellent performance of the young players in the absence of senior players has also highlighted the bench strength of the national team. He said that before the mega event, the team management now has the performance chart of all the potential players, which will be very helpful.

Inzamam said that the experiment of having two spinners in the series against South Africa was successful. “Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood showed their full potential in the field,” he added. “If Pakistan wants to have an upper hand, they can go to the T20 World Cup with two leg spinners,” he said.

Inzamam said there were some shortcomings but it was good that the team maintained the winning streak in the T20 series after the Tests. He said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was Pakistan’s most prominent player in the series against South Africa. “He maintained his form in T20 series which is great,” he added.

Inzamam said that he was happy to see the return of Hassan Ali to form while Muhammad Nawaz also made a great comeback. “The lower order is also playing well in batting but the middle order has to play better,” he said.

The legendary cricketer said that he is happy that Pakistan has become the first country in the world to win 100 Twenty20 Internationals.