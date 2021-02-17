close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

Mahira to be Zalmi’s brand ambassador

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2021

KARACHI: Renowned actress Mahira Khan has been appointed by former champions Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador for the PSL-6 season which will begin here at the National Stadium from February 20.

Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi announced this on Tuesday. This is the third time that the actress has been appointed in the same capacity by Zalmi.

Latest News

More From Sports