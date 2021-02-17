BN Polo, Diamond Paints win opening day matches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: BN Polo and Diamond Paints won their opening day matches of the Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.
Eulogio Celestino fired in five goals in BN Polo's 10-6 victory over Newage/Rizvi's in the first match of the day. Raja Mikail Sami and Tito Ruiz Guinazu also played superb polo and converted a brace each. Babar Naseem scored one goal. From Newage/Rizvi's, the major contribution came from Salvador Ulloa, who fired in five goals. Turab Rizvi struck one goal.
BN Polo started the match well and converted two against one by Newage/Rizvi's to take 2-1 lead. Newage bounced back in style and hammered an impressive hat-trick of goals against one by BN Polo to gain 4-3 lead.
The third chukker saw total dominance of BN Polo, who scored five back-to-back goals to earn a healthy 8-4 lead. They added two more goals in their tally in the fourth and last chukker to make it 10-4. For Newage Rizvi struck twice.