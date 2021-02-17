Steering committee formed to finalise arrangements for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, following a high-level meeting, has constituted a steering committee to give final touches to the arrangements for hosting the Davis Cup tie against Japan in a befitting manner.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and was participated by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan and officials from the ministry, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the PTF.

It was decided in the meeting to form a steering committee comprising representatives from all the relevant ministries for smooth conduct of the tie. A representative from the IT Ministry will also be included in the committee for the first time instead of line judges, Hawkeye technology will be operational. The steering committee is expected to meet tomorrow (Thursday).

The World Group I tie will be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 5-6.

Dr Fehmida welcomed the participants of the meeting and highlighted the importance of the Davis Cup tie.

The PTF president apprised the participants regarding arrangements to be made for the event.

Detailed security plan will be formulated by the PTF as per guidelines of the ITF in coordination with concerned security departments.

Fehmida also directed the management of the PSB to provide all administrative, technical and financial support to the PTF.