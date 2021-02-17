Sindh’s archers perform well at World Archery Indoor Series

KARACHI: Sindh’s archers grabbed some of the top positions at the World Archery Indoor Series Online Stage 4.

Nida Rehman, Atia Rehman, and Laiba grabbed fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively, in Pakistan.

M Shazrukh, Syed Aneeq, and Arslan Ahmed took 16th, 17th, and 18th positions, respectively, in the country.

It is to be noted that 40 archers from Sindh represented Pakistan in this event at North Nazimabad Gymkhana.