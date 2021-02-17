Tokyo Olympics panel starts search for new boss after sexism row

TOKYO: The panel charged with finding a new Tokyo Olympics chief after a sexism row began talks on Tuesday as campaigners called for more transparency in the selection process.

The eight-person committee convened for the first time to discuss choosing a successor to Yoshiro Mori, 83, who stepped down Friday after his claims that women talk too much in meetings sparked widespread outrage.

The panel “discussed the qualities required of a new president”, according to Tokyo 2020 organisers, and agreed on five selection criteria.

But campaigners said the process should be made more transparent, with Games chiefs declining to identify the members of the panel, which was expected to have a 50-50 gender split.

The postponed 2020 Games are set to begin in July, with officials and organisers insisting they will go ahead despite doubts over the event’s viability given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The formation of the new panel, headed by 85-year-old Canon CEO Fujio Mitarai, was announced Friday after Mori’s reported attempts to hand-pick 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi as his successor were met with opposition.