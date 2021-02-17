Qalandars appoint Shaheen as vice captain

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars appointed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as their vice captain for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen has been part of Lahore Qalandars since the third edition of PSL. He was the highest wicket taker in the fifth season of PSL.

Sameen Rana, the COO of Lahore Qalandars, said that appointment of Shaheen as vice-captain is part of Lahore’s strategy to develop youngsters into strong leaders. “We have always believed in empowering youngsters, if you see our squad – the majority of Qalandars are youngsters who have emerged . . . from our own player development programme.

“Shaheen has always been a very important member of our squad and it is time we started building him as a leader,” said Sameen Rana.

Aaqib Javed, LQ’s director of Cricket, said that Shaheen is the face of Lahore Qalandars. “His dedication towards Qalandars’ mindset is remarkable,” he added.

“Shaheen is a world class cricketer with exceptional bowling skills, his commitment and dedication for the team is unmatched and he is keen to take the team to the next level,” said Aqib.

Shaheen thanked the Lahore Qalandars management and aimed to contribute towards team’s success. “I am thankful to Lahore Qalandars’ management for this opportunity and really looking forward to play my part in success of Lahore Qalandars team,” said Shaheen.