Gold price rises Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs150/tola to Rs111,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs129 to Rs95,336, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $3 to $1,823/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,183.12, it added.