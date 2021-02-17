SECP unveils fast banking portal

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a portal for expeditious bank account opening of the newly-registered companies, a statement said on Tuesday.

The online portal provides banks real-time access to statutory records of companies; thus, enabling them to open corporate accounts without seeking physically certified copies of the statutory documents, it added.

Through this portal, the banks can access and verify company information directly from the SECP’s records. The online availability of statutory records will reduce the turnaround time for the opening of the corporate bank account or availing of other banking services.

It will also facilitate banks in carrying out due diligence of their corporate customers, for account opening and other services.

Any bank can access the portal by applying to SECP for creating their user accounts. Initially, this facility is being launched for private limited, public limited, and companies formed for not-for-profit objects, it said.

In due course, data of foreign companies and limited liability partnerships will also be linked and made available.

SECP is planning to discontinue issuance of certified true copies in physical form and; consequently, the banks will only be able to access SECP’s records through this portal, it added.