Going after the garment giants

LAHORE: Pakistan’s apparel exporters should take cues from marketing and manufacturing cultures of China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India that account for 60 percent of the world’s garments exports.

The only thing that is common among these countries is well-developed garment industry. Interestingly they all have business cultures that are unique to them. We can adopt any one of them that suits us or is closest to our manufacturing culture. Low-cost labour is certainly a key factor but there are other aspects that give edge to even countries with higher labour wages.

China for instance has the most expensive labour among the four countries but it accounts 21 percent of garment exports. India and Bangladesh each have 14 percent share of the global garment exports, though the labour wage in Bangladesh is almost two-third than India.

Similarly the wages in Vietnam are much higher than Bangladesh and India but its garment exports are growing currently accounting for 13 percent of global exports. Pakistan's labour wages are now at par with that of Bangladesh still our garment exports are one-seventh than Bangladesh (our garment exports are around $5 billion to Bangladesh's $30 billion).

Increasing wages in China is forcing many buyers to move production to low-wage economies and Pakistan has the lowest labour cost along with Bangladesh

Besides labour cost, quality, deliverability (labour productivity and infrastructure development) also count when a foreign buyer outsources its brands to a textile exporting country.

The foreign buyers proactively manage product quality to achieve their desired quality standards while outsourcing to low-cost countries.

China is still a major player in the sector, but garment exports will likely lose to wage economies -Bangladesh is top amongst them.

The last decade has seen an increase in garment production in countries like India, Vietnam, and Pakistan, as well as Cambodia with Bangladesh on top. To diminish losing business to other countries, the Chinese government is providing incentives for manufacturers to move production to cheaper provinces in Central and Western China.

Many buyers consider India a major potential competitor to China in manufacturing due to its massive workforce. However, India's significantly lower labour cost has not always sufficed for manufacturers to consider relocating. That stands true for Pakistan as well. Main reason is the low labour productivity estimated to be less than half of China.

Manufacturing garments is typically a low-skilled job, so garment buyers might not be particularly concerned about whether a workforce is skilled. However, skilled labour in managerial positions increases the efficiency and productivity of a factory, which can shorten lead times. Vietnam’s human capital eclipses China’s, while India lags behind Bangladesh and Pakistan’s is even lower than India in terms of skills.

At the time of exports things that matter most are the custom procedures, which are the best in China and the worst in Pakistan. Timeliness of shipments are most efficient in China and less so in other countries. The quality of trade related infrastructure is the best in China, followed by Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The tendency to capture export containers going from upcountry to Karachi port to block roads during strike or agitation (that are common in our country) is a most negative point noted by foreign buyers when placing orders for their brands.

It takes longer to conduct an inspection or audit at a factory in a country with a less developed transportation system, as it could take the inspector longer to reach the facility but not so in China. But public transportation systems are much less developed in countries like Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Poor economic development can interfere with the supply chain in some unforeseen ways.

The frequent political demonstrations in the forms of long marches, sit-ins and blocking of highways by angry mobs to protest after accidents or murders disrupt the supply chain. The human rights violations, missing persons cases deter valued brands from placing orders to avoid getting their names tainted.

Most garment buyers measure social compliance and evaluate quality management systems using the same objective standards.

The process of conducting factory audits in different countries is fundamentally the same, even if issues encountered vary by location. Pakistan is more likely to face problems with social compliance and fire safety due to lax building regulations and weak government enforcement.

As far as the quality control inspections before shipping is concerned they are almost the same irrespective of the country where the garments of a particular brand are produced. Still the product quality could significantly vary between factors due to various other factors. That includes workers' skill, quality of raw materials and accessories and equipment used in production.

The quality may be within the tolerance limit set by the buyer but the relatively lower quality supplier is offered a lower price for the same item produced at higher price by the quality supplier. This perhaps is the reason that the prices fetched by our garment suppliers is often less than the prices offered to suppliers in top four garment exporting countries.