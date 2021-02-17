PIA eyes wider network in Afghanistan

KABUL: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is in talks with Afghanistan to expand its flight operations to the neighboruing country’s other destinations, with a special focus on increasing cargo business to facilitate trade between the two countries, a statement said on Tuesday.

CEO PIA Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik, in this regard, met with Afghan Aviation Head, Dr Qasim Wafaizada in Kabul.

According to the statement, Malik discussed avenues for increasing air links between the two countries.

It said the head of national flag carrier informed Afghan authorities that PIA was planning starting flights to/from Kandahar and Mazar Shareef and was exploring avenues for increasing air cargo operations.

Malik also met with officials of Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and proposed expanding PIA’s network to the business centers of Afghanistan.

Later during his visit to Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, PIA chief also urged the Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan to ensure swift guaranteed visa for PIA passengers coming to Pakistan.

Running losses over billions, PIA has been struggling financially for a long time and the grounding of flights in March last because of the pandemic made things more difficult for it.

The year “2020 would be a break-even year followed by return to profitability in 2023,” says a PIA’s turnaround plan.

The plan, which has not been made public, noted that PIA’s share of international flight traffic into Pakistan had fallen to 27 percent in 2019 down from 42 percent a few years prior.