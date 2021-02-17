Electric vehicles in Pakistan?

In a recently made announcement, the government has talked about its plan to introduce environment-friendly electrical vehicles, which will run on rechargeable batteries, in the country. It has also announced tax exemptions for electrical vehicle importers and manufacturers. Undoubtedly, this decision will help the government deal with climate concerns and strengthen its pandemic-hit economy. But Pakistan is also facing an electric shortfall of almost 7,000 MW, and under these conditions, another burden on the national grid will not be wise. This measure will impact heavily on electricity consumption in summer. Before introducing these electric vehicles, the government should take measures to meet energy demands.

Ammar ul Hassan Chishty

Lahore