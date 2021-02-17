Tackling rumours

It was shocking to learn that a large number of healthcare workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad were reluctant to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The government, on the other hand, had decided to use the available doses of the vaccine to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers. The fact that some healthcare workers don’t trust the inoculation process is a warning call for the government. Ever since there had been talks about the vaccine, many conspiracy theories and rumours were shared. The government should have taken care of the situation then to avoid such response from healthcare workers. Almost every vaccination programme in our country has to face these challenges. A majority of people still believe in rumours spread against the polio vaccine. As a result, Pakistan is the second country in the world where polio is still an epidemic.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) must look into this significant matter. It can push the country towards a bleak future if timely actions are not taken.

Musfirah Manal M Zakir

Karachi