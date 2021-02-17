The Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown around the world ended up benefitting Pakistan’s textile sector. Even though the textile sector has not been upgraded over the years and have instead used its wealth for starting other businesses in construction, energy, etc., the closure of many textile centres around the world allowed it to receive a large number of orders. Now, there is a shortage of cotton and the textile sector is asking the government to help improve the situation. Since the textile sector is experienced and wealthy, one think that it should lead the improvements in the sector on its own -- just like the surgical and sports goods manufacturers of Sialkot did for their sectors.

To improve the production of cotton, the textile sector should import and distribute quality seeds to farmers. It can also double the production by announcing a base price for Afghanistan and supplying quality seeds to farmers on loan in Afghanistan. This way it can easily create the additional supply of cotton and also improve Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The textile sector of Pakistan should not lose this new opportunity and quickly upgrade its equipment to increase cotton production in Pakistan so that it can maintain these new customers for many years.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar