This refers to the news report ‘Inaction over public complaints: Imran’s warning to 263 officers’ (Feb 15). It is heartening to note that the prime minister has taken notice of the apathy of officers who deal with citizens’ complaints filed on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

Until now, my experience has been that the complaints registered on the portal shuffle from desk to desk, and then, almost invariably, the message ‘Relief granted. Complaint closed’ is received. Hopefully, now the relevant authorities will take notice of complaints in an effective manner.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore