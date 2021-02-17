Many government employees have this habit of coming late to work. The people who have to get their work done have to wait for hours. It is shocking that the government hasn’t taken any action to ensure discipline and punctuality in its offices.

This practice is often seen in education institutions, hospitals and district administration offices. Due to this non-serious attitude, the people suffer a lot. The government needs to come up with better policies to ensure that all employees are performing their duties diligently and that the people are not suffering because of them. There should be a dedicated time slot for public dealings. No meeting should take place during that time. These steps will help government officers serve the people.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana