Curbing access

The attempt by senators belonging to the PTI to move the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Act 2017 is quite frankly shocking. The amendment omits from the RTI ambit parliament, including the National Assembly and Senate, as well as its Secretariat and committees and its members from bodies seen to be in the public domain – and therefore makes it impossible for information discussed in parliament or debated before the assemblies to be put before people. This in many ways defeats the whole purpose of democracy, given that in our system parliament stands at the centre of the system and people have the right to know what is happening and what decisions are being taken so that they can intelligently demand protection for their own rights.

The move appears to represent a complete misunderstanding of the role of parliament and its space in public. There also seems to be no understanding of the constitution, which protects the right of citizens to know what is happening in their country, and how public bodies are performing. Articles 19 and 19-A of the constitution protect the right to information, while other articles state that parliament is indeed a public body, where debates and discussions or other developments are to belong to the public sphere and not be held in secret except under very special circumstances. The PTI should by now have understood this. Clearly it has not.

All political parties need to know that parliament as a central body must hold discussions, which people can also discuss and understand as a part of the democratic setup. The Lahore High Court in 2008 had directly made it clear that Articles 19 and 19-A permitted this without any restriction. What is also disturbing is the inherent undemocratic nature of this step and its possible repercussions. We hope that the attempt to move the amendment is struck down by a Senate which includes politicians with many years of experience and much wisdom. Already some of them have spoken out against the amendment and its possible consequences. We hope others will do the same. We also hope that members of the PTI will stand up against the bill, remind the senators involved that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stressed on the right to information, and said he would answer all questions in parliament, and themselves withdraw the bill. Failure to do so can only damage our democracy further. In fact, people need to be given more space to take part in public debate and freely access more information from public bodies so that they can be fully a part of democracy and the decisions made by those who represent the people of Pakistan.