PPP to resist if Constitution amended on PM’s desires

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced that if the Constitution is amended on the desires of Prime Minister Imran Khan then it would be strongly resisted.

“The procedure to hold Senate elections is very clear in the Constitution and Constitution cannot be amended on the desire of Imran Khan,” said Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi in a statement on Monday. Faisal Kundi said that Imran Khan wants to induct his ATMs in the Senate. “He gave his party tickets to his filthy rich friends and most of them have made money with illegal means,” he said.

He said that the PPP from the beginning was of the opinion that Imran Khan is an undemocratic and apolitical person and now he has been exposed within his own party.