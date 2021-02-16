PM resolves differences between KP CM, ex-minister

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan finally intervened and resolved differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and ex-provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan by inviting them to a meeting in the PM House on Monday.

KP Governor Shah Farman was also present in the meeting. According to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) insiders, Governor Shah Farman played a leading role in resolving the issues between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan.

The prime minister had reportedly given him the task of resolving differences between the chief minister and his former cabinet member.

According to sources, the prime minister adopted a very serious tone when he turned towards Atif Khan. "While referring to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who was sitting on the right side of the prime minister, Imran Khan made it clear to Atif Khan that he is the authority. It's up to him who he wanted to adjust in his cabinet," said a senior PTI leader close to the prime minister and aware of the developments regarding the dispute between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan.

The two were among the top contenders for the chief minister's office. The prime minister urged both of them to work together for welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who brought them in to power and had great expectations from them.

"I haven't seen the prime minister speaking to someone in such a serious tone before," said a party source. According to sources, Atif Khan is likely to be inducted in the provincial cabinet at a later stage. However, this will be the prerogative of the chief minister when to induct Atif Khan in the cabinet.

"I think the chief minister can adjust him in the cabinet after the Senate elections in March. It depends on his relationship with Mahmood Khan but I am not sure Atif Khan can get an attractive portfolio in the cabinet," said a top PTI leader. The prime minister had last year sacked three provincial ministers including Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahamd on charges of creating a 'forward block' in the party to weaken chief minister Mahmood Khan.

Shahram Tarakai was the health minister, Atif Khan was senior minister and held the portfolio of sports, culture and tourism while Shakeel Ahmad was minister of revenue and estate when they were removed from the cabinet on January 26, 2020.

The prime minister was in Davos, Switzerland at the time to attend the World Economic Forum when he was informed that Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai had gathered the party MPAs to topple the government of Mahmood Khan. According to sources, Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai had no doubt developed differences with Mahmood Khan but it was not true they were planning to topple his government by creating a 'forward block' as they knew the prime minister had himself appointed him the chief minister.

Upon his return from Switzerland, the prime minister called Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai to a meeting in Islamabad after their removal to listen to their side of the story. It was expected the prime minister would bring them back to the cabinet after his meeting with them, but it didn't happen and according to sources the chief minister had opposed their return to the cabinet at the time.

Shahram Tarakai latter patched up his differences with the chief minister after Governor Shah Farman arranged their meeting and invited them to the Governor's House in Peshawar.

He was then re-inducted in the cabinet and was made minister of elementary education. It reportedly hurt Atif Khan as his complaint was that Shahram Tarakai had not taken him into confidence before joining the cabinet.

Both are close relatives. Atif Khan belongs to Mardan while Shahram Tarakai hails from Swabi. Shahram Tarakai's wealthy family is considered very influential in their native Swabi district and has been winning assembly seats in every election on the basis of its services to the people.

Now when both Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan have patched up with the chief minister, it is being said that they should also have taken Shakeel Ahamd on board as he too was part of their group. Shakeel Ahmad was twice elected MPA on PTI ticket from Malakand district. He had defeated Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s provincial president and former minister Humayun Khan. He was again elected MPA on the PTI ticket in the 2018 election.

Meanwhile, some of the PTI leaders told The News in Peshawar that the party leadership decided to bring back Atif Khan into the cabinet to counter the growing influence of former chief minister Pervez Khattak and speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. "The party leadership is worried about growing influence of Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar and their group in the party. It was decided to counter them with Atif Khan," said a senior PTI leader in Peshawar.

Another senior party leader, however, rejected this claim and argued that all of them including Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar were bound to follow the directions of Imran Khan. "We all are part of the PTI and our future is in this party. There is no way someone would blackmail Imran Khan by creating groups in the party," he argued.