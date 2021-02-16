Speaker summons NA on 19th on Opp’s demand

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned National Assembly session on Friday (February 19) at 11am on opposition’s requisition. The opposition submitted the requisition for new session on February 04, the day when the last session of Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned.

The Speaker has summoned the new session in exercise of powers conferred on him under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution which says that on a requisition signed by not less than one-fourth of the total membership of the National Assembly, the Speaker shall summon the National Assembly to meet, at such time and place as he thinks fit, within fourteen days of the receipt of the requisition; and when the Speaker has summoned the Assembly only he may prorogue it. The opposition is likely to raise issues relating to Senate elections, hike in petrol prices and tariffs of electricity and gas.