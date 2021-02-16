Pakistani student tops ACCA exam

LAHORE: Pakistani student Zara Naeem has made her country proud after she topped the financial reporting exam given by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) students, reports Geo News on Monday.

Zara was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in the exam conducted in December 2020. Zara was also lauded by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and the government on her achievement.

“Zara Naeem Dar has become pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world,” said the minister. ACCA, a global professional accounting body founded in 1904, offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification (ACCA).

ACCA’s headquarters are in London with principal administrative office in Glasgow. ACCA works through a network of over 104 offices and centres in 52 countries — with 323 Approved Learning Partners (ALP) and more than 7,300 Approved Employers worldwide, who provide employee development.