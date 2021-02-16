Justice Isa’s ‘absence’: the real story

ISLAMABAD: What is the inside story of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s much-discussed absence from any Supreme Court bench this week? Why has such a senior judge of the apex court confined himself to chamber work?

The media has widely reported that the country’s highest court did not include Justice Qazi Faez Isa in any bench for the week commencing February 15. Media reports have said that the roster of sittings for judges issued by the Supreme of Pakistan for next week — from February 13 to February 19 — does not include the name of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in any of the benches that have been constituted. The official website of the apex court shows the constitution of five regular benches, one larger bench and six special benches — none of which includes the name of Justice Isa.

The real picture, however, is quite different from what it is being made out to be. A well-placed source close to Justice Qazi Faez Isa confided on Monday to The News that the Supreme Court had, in fact, constituted a two-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for the week commencing February 15, 2021.

The said bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, however, was disbanded due to the non-availability of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah who could not be part of the bench on medical grounds, a source said. As a result, the source said, Justice Qazi Faez Isa preferred to work in his chamber after the bench was disbanded due to the non-availability of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

According to details, Regular Bench-I will comprise Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz ul Hasan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. The Regular Bench-II will include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi. The Regular Bench-III of the apex court will comprise Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Regular Bench-IV will include Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, whereas the Regular Bench-V will include Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

The Larger Bench-I will be headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and includes Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi as its members.

For February 16, three Special Benches have been constituted. Special Bench-I will include CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi; Special Bench-II will include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Maqbool Baqar; and Special Bench-III will comprise Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

For February 17, the Special Bench-I will be headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed and include Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar. For the same day, Special Bench-III will also hear cases and consist of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

For February 18, the Special Bench-II will include Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

Meanwhile, in a statement, issued on Monday, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) urged the Supreme Court to review its action of “confining” Justice Qazi Faez Isa to Chamber work.

Vice-PBC Chairman Khush Dil Khan said that the legal fraternity has expressed its serious concern on the unprecedented passage of an order, by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing the case against the prime minister of Pakistan, regarding allocation of public funds to parliamentarian, without consulting one of the members of the bench, namely Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and even without circulating the same to him for his views and signatures and subsequently, not making him part of any bench of the Supreme Court for hearing court cases and instead confined him to do only Chamber work.

“I, therefore, urge upon the Hon’ble Supreme Court for reviewing its action, as aforementioned, in the larger interest of smooth functioning of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and for safeguarding independence of its Hon’ble Judges for discharging their constitutional duties to dispense justice,” the PBC vice chairman said.

He further said that in view of the importance and significance of the matter, he is proposing convening of a meeting of the PBC at an early date to consider the above said matter.

Peshawar High Court Bar Association President Khalid Anwar Afridi, in a statement, meanwhile, said that if the decision to recuse has to be made by other members of the bench on behalf of a judge, then this essentially means that the judge on whose behalf the decision is being made is incapable of making that decision. The oath of office for a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan requires him “(to) do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”.

“By making the judgment call for and on behalf of Justice Qazi Faez Isa to recuse from cases involving the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and other judges have essentially accused Justice Qazi Faez Isa of being incapable of upholding his basic oath of office as a judge of the Supreme Court. Such accusations, let alone through implication tarnish the majesty of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association president called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other SC judges to put an end to exercise of quelling the voice of other judges who disagree with them, for the sake of maintain the independence of the judiciary.