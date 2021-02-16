Cargo carriage derails at Rohri

SUKKUR: An accident took place when a coal-laden cargo train heading towards Punjab from Karachi derailed at Murad Shah Railway gate near Rohri, causing the up-track railway traffic suspended for awhile. Reports said the Punjab bound cargo train met with an accident, when one of its cargo carriages derailed at the up-track near Rohri Junction of Murad Shah Railway gate. Due to the incident, a passenger train Hazara Express was stopped at Gambat Railway Station, while others were stopped at different spots. The authorities have now confirmed that after three hours, the derailed carriage was removed from the track and railway traffic restored.