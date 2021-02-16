Missing persons’ families meet Justice Javed

ISLAMABAD: Families of the missing persons belonging to Balochistan met with the National Commission for Missing Persons Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) Monday.

The families of missing persons lauded the efforts of National Commission for Missing Persons chairman for disposing of 4,822 cases by January 31, 2021. A total of 2,122 persons were still missing and information about them was being gathered vigorously. Last month, 290 persons from Balochistan alone were found to have returned to their homes. National Commission for Missing Persons Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said he will soon visit Quetta to look into the cases of missing persons of Balochistan.

In addition, he told the families of missing persons that the National Commission for Missing Persons has started conducting personal hearings in the federal and provincial offices in accordance with the law in which all measures are being taken to contain coronavirus pandemic. It is pertinent to mention that as chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) does not receive salary and doesn’t use government resources but considers it his national duty to act as the chairman of the National Commission for Missing Persons.