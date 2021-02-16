Ulema united against misuse of blasphemy laws: Ashrafi

LAHORE: The Muttahida Ulema Board has termed terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence and killing of innocent people in the name of religion anti-Islam, stating Islamic law and the Constitution have already determined the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims in Pakistan.

Addressing a Press Conference here on Monday, Pakistan Ulema Council, Muthahida Ulema Board chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the Shariah and Constitution protected the rights of all the minorities. “If any group, individual or organisation violates the law, legal action should be taken against it. No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands and no Muslim or non-Muslim should be extra-judicially executed, and if anyone does so, all religious schools of thought, clerics and religious organizations have announced unanimously their disassociation.” He called on HR organisations o come forward and cooperate in ensuring the rights of minorities. He stated that people of all religions and religious schools of thought had freedom in Pakistan to live their lives according to the rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. “There should be a complete ban on offensive and anarchist contents, publication of hateful pamphlets, writings, distribution and publications of such content, cassettes based on provocative and hateful material and internet websites with such content should be checked and banned.”