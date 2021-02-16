Mega package for South Punjab farmers soon: Sarwar

MULTAN: Governor Ch Sarwar has said that the prime minister will soon announce a mega agricultural package for farmers in South Punjab. Meeting industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi at his residence here on Monday evening, he said that the dream of agricultural development, prosperity and self-sufficiency could be fulfilled by increasing production and reducing costs. He discussed the steps taken for the development and prosperity of south Punjab, including a secretariat.Mr Rumi told the governor that he had started a scheme to loan deserving students in South Punjab and applications would be called from the first week of March. A committee will scrutinise applications and approve students for loans, he said. The governor appreciated social services of Jalaluddin Rumi and hoped other philanthropists would also participate in such activities.