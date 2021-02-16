UAE ambassador calls on Buzdar: CM invites UAE investors to special economic zones

LAHORE: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations.

The UAE Ambassador expressed interest in investment in health and construction sectors while the CM pointed out that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed historically important brotherly relations, said a handout issued here. The CM invited the UAE investors to invest in special economic zones, adding that they should also invest in Walton Business Hub and River Ravi Urban front Projects as vast opportunities were available in such projects.

Meanwhile, work had been started to construct a five-star hotel near Qaddafi Stadium for the stay of foreign teams, he said and added that an underground or overhead bridge would also be constructed to link stadium and the hotel.The CM emphasised that facilities had been provided to investors on priority.

“Special incentives are provided to the investors and all matters pertaining to investment are dealt with by me,” the CM said and announced welcoming the UAE investment companies as they had played a commendable role in the development of the country.

The UAE Ambassador congratulated the chief minister over successful holding of Cholistan Desert Rally-2021 and best arrangements for cricket matches in Lahore. “I have brought a message of good wishes on behalf of UAE Minister Sheikh Nahyan-bin-Mubarak Al Nahyan who has thanked you for extending full support for investment,” he said.

The UAE companies were interested in investment and were ready to invest in SEZs, he said and added that the UAE visa centre would also be opened soon in Lahore.