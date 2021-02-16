close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2021

FC soldier martyred in Kech terrorists’ firing

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan was martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Kech district on Sunday night. According to ISPR, terrorists opened fire on FC Balochistan post, established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech last night. During fire exchange, Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced Shahadat. Area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists. Area sanitisation and search operation was also in progress.

