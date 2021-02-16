Cleanliness drive launched in Talash, Timergara bazaars





PESHAWAR: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal, a cleanliness drive was launched in Talash and Timergara bazaars. A handout said that during the cleanliness campaign, mud, garbage and plastic bags were removed from drainage channel as well as from the bazaar. The drainages were cleared. Tehsil Municipal Officer Timergara Shakil Hayat supervised the drive.