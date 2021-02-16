Staff of Tando Adam Police Station suspended

SUKKUR: The SSP Sanghar has suspended the entire staff of Police Station Tando Adam for negligence and misuse of power, when they deliberately tried to manipulate the truth in a murder case.

Reports said SSP Sanghar, Usman Ghani Siddiqui, has suspended SHO Police Station, Tando Adam, Inspector Khadim Hussain, ASI Tasawwar Hussain, WPC Ghulam Hussain and PC Peer Bakhsh, when he got information that in their jurisdiction, a woman, Kanwal, w/o Muhammad Amin, allegedly committed suicide over a domestic issue with her husband. The SSP after getting information from his sources, initiated an investigation himself, and met with Shazia, daughter of the deceased woman, and asked her about the incident. Shazia then informed the police official that her mother did not commit suicide but she was killed by her grandfather, identified as Photo Khan Chang. The SSP then ordered to arrest Photo Khan Chang, father-in-law of the deceased woman, who later confessed to his crime. The police have registered an FIR.